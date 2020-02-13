LEROY — Hart earned a hard-fought district championship Wednesday night at Pine River, edging the host Bucks in the semifinals 34-25 before topping Mason County Central 63-15 in the finals.
The semis provided the showcase match, pitting the #5-ranked Pirates against #7 Pine River. The match lived up to its billing.
Hart never trailed in the match after taking an early 10-0 lead on a major decision by Bryce Jorissen and a forfeit win for Trenton Swihart, but things got hairy late when Pine River scored 10 straight points to tie the match at 25 with two bouts to go.
Braeden Carskadon stopped the bleeding for Hart by earning a 3-1 decision win over Elijah Carper, putting the match in the hands of Tanner Breitwisch, the 285-pounder, against Mike Viurquiz.
Breitwisch delivered, scoring a first-period pin to secure Hart's victory.
The finals were never in doubt, as Hart scored the first 39 points, including 24 on forfeit victories.
Going 2-0 for the Pirates on the night were Swihart, Trayce Tate, Spencer VanderZwaag, Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu, Fabian Vilches-Mendoza, Jerry Brandel, Thomas Tanner, Leo Guadarrama, Braeden Carskadon and Breitwisch.
Hart moves on to next Wednesday's regional round, which will be hosted by the winner of Thursday's Roscommon district.