Hart earned the event championship Saturday at the Shelby Super Duals, defeating Fremont 42-30 in the finals to complete a perfect 5-0 day.
The Pirates earned four pool-play wins, including one over rival Shelby by a 66-9 score. Hart also defeated Cedar Springs (62-18), Kent City (48-31) and Newaygo (72-12).
Hart grabbed the early lead in the championship match with three straight wins, a pin by Uriel Vilches-Mendoza and decisions by Joseluis Andaverde and Mason Cantu. Zane Thomas, Leo Guadarrama and Jon Ponce picked up pins later in the match, and after the Packers responded with three consecutive pins, Trayce Tate and Ty Thomas kept Hart ahead with pins of their own.
Tate, Ty Thomas, Vilches-Mendoza, Cantu, Guadarrama and Ponce all had perfect records on the day. Tate pinned all five of his opponents, and Thomas and Guadarrama each recorded four pins and a win by forfeit. Cantu had three pins and two wins by decision. Ponce was 4-0 with three pins and a technical fall, and Vilches-Mendoza was 4-0 with three pins and a forfeit.
Shelby went 1-4 at the duals. The Tigers defeated Newaygo 48-32 and lost to Kent City (48-30), Pine River (46-33) and Cedar Springs (43-34) in addition to their loss to Hart.
The Tigers' top performers were Cade Clement and Travis Boughan, who each went 4-1 in their matches. Clement scored a pair of pins and a decision win, plus a forfeit, and Boughan earned a pin and won three times by forfeit.