ROSCOMMON — Hart's wrestling team made the long trip north to Roscommon Wednesday night and brought home a regional title, the program's first since 1990.
The Pirates, ranked #5 by MichiganGrappler, were never seriously threatened, pounding Mancelona 78-6 in the regional semifinals and defeating Whittemore-Prescott 49-19 for the title.
Hart (32-3) now moves on to the state quarterfinals in Kalamazoo, slated for next Friday. The Pirates will find out their opponent Sunday. MichiganGrappler, which isn't involved with the seeding, projects Hart to be seeded #4 and wrestle against #5 seed Manchester.