LEROY — Hart staked its claim as a state contender Saturday by bludgeoning Division 4 #4-ranked Pine River 61-12 en route to a 2-0 record at Pine River. Hart also blanked Mancelona 82-0.
Chance Alvesteffer was the individual top performer for Hart, earning his 100th career victory at the meet.
Alvesteffer was one of a slew of Pirates to be undefeated at the meet. Jose Chavira, Bryce Jorissen, Trenton Swihart, Trayce Tate, Austin Martinez, Spencer VanderZwaag, Joseluis Andaverde, Mason Cantu, Zane Thomas, Thomas Tanner, Leo Guadarrama and Braeden Carskadon also had perfect marks.