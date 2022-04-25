HART — The Hart-to-Cedarville University connection remained strong Monday with the signing of Audrey Enns to the Division II Ohio school, which Enns celebrated at the high school.
Cedarville, whose Hart connections date to the previous generation of Ackley cousins as their aunt Mindy Whitney ran there, also is home to Enns' older brother Alex and their cousins Alayna and Savannah Ackley, all Hart stars during their time here.
"For me, I kind of knew I wanted to go to Cedarville, but I gave a few other schools a chance and did some visits," Enns said. "In the back of my mind, I think I always knew I was going to go there, but I tried to keep an open mind too. It didn't take too long for me to decide, but it was kind of a big decision."
Enns said the welcoming atmosphere at Cedarville was instrumental to her decision to attend. She's looking forward to contributing to the cross-country and track teams there.
The decorated Enns is one of very few runners to be a four-time individual all-state athlete in cross-country as well as win a team state title four times, a list that also includes her once and future teammate Savannah Ackley and their cousin Lynae Ackley, who runs at Taylor University in Indiana. She also helped the Pirates win the 3,200-meter relay title in track last spring.
"She's just a tremendous talent," Hart cross-country coach Terry Tatro said. "For us in cross-country, a four time all-stater, three time academic all-state. You can tell just looking at her, she's the type of girl that just lights up the room when she walks in. She has a great personality, a great temperament, and she'll be a good fit.
"I think she's going to be glad to be running with her brother and her cousins. I think it's a good fit for her. She should certainly feel pretty comfortable going there as opposed to a place where she doesn't have any connections or family."
Audrey might not be the last Enns to go to Cedarville, either. younger sister Alyson, who has been nursing an injury and hasn't been able to run track yet this season but is already an accomplished cross-country runner as well. Audrey wasn't speaking for her sister, but certainly she will be a runner Cedarville would be glad to have when she graduates from Hart too.
"I'm going to miss the people," Enns said. "I think I'm ready to be done with high school, but I'm going to miss the area. I love it here. We're a really close family, but I'll be going to more family at Cedarville and we'll be back. I think sometimes we take the child part of life for granted, and you've got to move on eventually, but I'm excited."