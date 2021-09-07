Hart native Bryan Barten’s third trip to the Paralympics ended Aug. 30 when he bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Quad Open tennis competition in Tokyo. Barten lost to eventual gold medalist Dylan Alcott in his match, 6-0, 6-1.
Barten did earn a first-round victory in the tournament, defeating Kyu Seung-Kim of South Korea 6-4, 6-1. It was his second Paralympic victory, having also won in the first round of the 2012 Games.
Barten also played in the doubles tournament with David Wagner, losing a quarterfinal match to eventual gold medalists Sam Schroeder and Niels Vink of The Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.
“This was the most challenging Games for me to get qualified for and physically and mentally prepared for,” Barten said in a press release. “I had to work really hard, but at the same time these are the most rewarding Games for me because I had to work so hard to get here. My experience here has been amazing. The people of Japan are so welcoming and just always positive and respectful to one another. I am very thankful to the people of Japan. They did a great job with the Paralympics.
“It was amazing the support I had from my little town of Hart, Mich. I am so proud to be from that town. There were hundreds of likes and messages of support for me from people I grew up with, people I went to school with and it meant a lot to me to hear from everyone that I know and love back in Hart.”