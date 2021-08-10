Hart native Bryan Barten is going back to the Paralympic Games for a third time, and this time he’s doubling his chances to get on the podium.
Barten, 47, who competed in tennis at the Games in both London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, will make another trip abroad for the Tokyo Games, which begin with opening ceremonies Tuesday, Aug. 24 before tennis competition starts the following Friday. He’ll again compete in the Quad Open singles division, but he’s also participating in the doubles this year with playing partner David Wagner, who earned gold medals in doubles at the 2004, ‘08 and ‘12 Paralympics before settling for silver in Rio. (Wagner won all those medals with partner Nick Taylor.)
Barten is a C-7 quadriplegic, having sustained spinal injuries in a car accident in 1995 when he was in college at Michigan State; though he has no use of his legs, he has limited use of both of his arms. However, he has to tape a racket to his hand because he can’t maintain a strong enough grip to play otherwise.
He had never played tennis prior to the injury (he participated in basketball, golf and track at Hart), but discovered it soon afterward and fell in love with it. He later transferred to the University of Arizona in large part due to its wheelchair athletic programs, playing tennis and rugby there. He became the school’s head wheelchair tennis coach in 2007 and also coaches with the wheelchair rugby team.
Of course, this Paralympic experience will be different for Barten, just as it was for the Olympic athletes who competed in Tokyo over the past two weeks. Fans are not permitted at any event, and strict protocols are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has been prevalent in Tokyo of late.
Barten said he had to submit to “significant testing” before he’s even allowed to leave for Tokyo, including tests 96, 72 and 48 hours before departure. Athletes have to download apps onto their phones and keep them on at all times so that they can be tracked and notified in case of a close contact with someone who tests positive. Masking is required in the Olympic Village, and the international mingling of athletes that is usually a personal highlight is out. Athletes even have assigned eating times to limit contact in common areas.
The pandemic, of course, is the reason these Paralympics are occuring now and not a year ago as originally scheduled. Barten didn’t work face to face with his coach, longtime Dutch coach Joop Broens, while strict restrictions were in place, and has rarely seen Wagner since then either. The international wheelchair tennis tour, which Barten competes on, has largely been shut down since then as well.
“Usually I’d play about 15 tournaments a year, so it went to zero tournaments just like everybody else,” Barten said. “That was very strange, to go from competing in all these international tournaments to just being home.”
All that is enough to make one wonder what drives an athlete to go through it all to compete, especially for Barten, who’s done it twice before and is still battling a neck injury he said he sustained three years ago after falling backwards in his chair. However, he still enjoys playing, and that’s really what it comes down to for him. Broens’ coaching has helped.
“Tennis became fun for me again,” Barten said about working with Broens. “I was learning new things. I felt my game getting much better. That encouraged me to keep working. I felt I was still on an upward trajectory. That’s what fueled my competitive fire, just learning more about the game and enjoying it. Just the opportunity to be in another Paralympics and represent my country, it was a great motivator for me. It’s such a great experience.”
Barten, who has won 33 event championships in his playing career, finally achieved a significant career milestone in 2019 at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. There he earned his first medal representing the US internationally, a bronze. He said that accomplishment only stoked his desire to return to the Paralympics.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Barten said. “The crowd was excellent there, and we had a really good time. Any time you get to put on the USA jersey and have success like that, I was just super proud of my country and glad I was able to get a medal and be on the podium. It was just the experience of a lifetime.”
During the height of the lockdowns, Barten found ways to train. He’d work out in pools, use stretching bands and free weights in his house and ride a handcycle for conditioning. He got a tennis ball machine, which enabled him to work on different shots without needing another person.
“I spent a lot of time on the ball machine, just hitting thousands of balls,” Barten said. “I tend to work on my serve. Those were the differences in training.”
Of course, given his age, Barten has also had to embrace the idea of working smart as well as working hard. Rest is more and more important as athletes age, and he’s no different.
“You can’t just grind every day,” Barten said. “We talk about quality over quantity sometimes in tennis practice. The gym time, the pool, my therapy sessions, that takes up a lot of the time when I’m off the tennis court. I have to spend more time on those aspects, the gym, the therapy. That’s the key to me playing and being pain-free.”
Coaching the wheelchair tennis program helps, too, of course. Arizona students were unable to compete in the fall semester, but in the spring, Barten was able to work with two of his tennis players in person due to tennis being classified as a socially distant sport. The school is tentatively expecting to return to full wheelchair athletics this fall.
Barten naturally hopes to win a medal. He came close in 2012, winning a first-round match before falling in the quarterfinals. In ‘16, he lost in three sets in round one. He feels his chances are better alongside Wagner in the doubles. They haven’t played together that long, but Barten said the two mesh well on the court.
“I know what he’s going to do in doubles,” Barten said of Wagner. “He pretty much plays the net and I play the baseline. Just knowing our strategy, we’re pretty much on the same page all the time. Our game plan is, I don’t want to call it simple, but I have a job to do that’s very different from his job. He gets all the short balls and my job is to play defense and produce short balls for him to put away. We do a lot of switches and we use that strategy and it works well for us. Other teams will both stay back behind the baseline, and we find when we send one player in, we do much better.”
The singles bracket is much more difficult. Barten is ranked #10 in the world — the top 12 ranked players are automatically invited to the Games, with four wild card spots awarded. However, two top players, Australia’s top-ranked Dylan Alcott (whom Barten’s played with in doubles events before) and the Netherlands’ Nialls Finke, will be “tough customers”, Barten said.
Alcott and Finke have more arm function than Barten, which points to an often tricky issue in the Paralympics — how impairment is determined. Barten said some players, himself included, are unsure why some players with more function than he’s used to are granted Quad Open status, but as an athlete it’s just another challenge to overcome, and he does so by focusing on ending points early.
“I have to come up with strategies to counter that,” Barten said. “I want to end points quickly and attack. I don’t want to rally with these guys. That’s very effective when my game is on.”
Fans hoping to watch Barten’s and other Paralympic events will be treated to record amounts of coverage on the networks of NBC, including primetime coverage on NBC for the first time. Live streams of events will be available on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and the Peacock app.
Barten feels the support any time he takes the court to represent the US, as well as his hometown.
“The one thing I’ve realized through my career is that I didn’t do this alone,” Barten said. “I had the support of so many people, coaches, family, friends, people picking me up at the airport and sharing in my victories and losses. I’ve had great support from my mom Hilde Barten and my friends in Hart. I’m always proud when it says my hometown is Hart, Mich. I’m proud to be from Hart. That whole town has been very supportive of me...I feel very fortunate to be from there.”