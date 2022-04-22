Hart's Jake VanderWilk led the competition Thursday at the West Michigan Conference's second jamboree at Lakeside Links, shooting a 37 to earn the top individual spot by four shots.
The Pirates placed fourth overall in a very close jamboree. Montague was first with a 181, followed by North Muskegon at 182, Whitehall at 184 and then the Pirates with a 190. Shelby placed sixth with a 206.
VanderWilk was the only Oceana golfer among the individual top 10, though several players weren't far behind. Hunter Danes, who struggled in the first jamboree, rebounded in a huge way Thursday and posted a career-best 47 to lead the Tigers.
Ben Lipps shot a 48 for Hart, followed by Chance Alvesteffer with a 51 and Kohen Porter with a 54. Blake Eitniear was the #2 scorer for Shelby, shooting a 50. Mason Garcia followed with a 54 and Gavin Michalko shot a 55.