Hart accomplished a lot of things this year that outside observers might have thought it couldn't without senior star Jayd Hovey, who went down with a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game of the season at Shelby.
But then again, although the Pirates did win the West Michigan Conference - their first such title since 1993 - and their fourth straight district championship without Hovey on the court for them, they weren't without her, really. At least, not in the most literal sense.
Anyone who went to a Pirates game after Jayd's injury could see Hovey before the game, under the basket distributing the ball during pregame shootaround. During the game, Hovey was as much a coach as any on the Pirate bench. When timeouts were called, if Hart was in the midst of a run, Hovey was the first Pirate off the bench to celebrate the moment with her teammates.
"It's really easy to be cheering when you're on the court and you're useful in that way," Hovey said in February after the Pirates' WMC-clinching win over Montague. "But to have that secondhand appreciation and enthusiasm for somebody else, it really teaches you a lot about being on the sidelines and still being able to contribute. I think that's what I've come away with too, is how big a contribution everyone has, even if they're not playing. I feel like my contribution, it's been different, but I feel like it's almost as much as it was when I was playing."
When word came down that Hovey was lost for the season, the Pirates' locker room was, of course, sad for her. And when they played a disjointed, abnormally tough game against Whitehall a few days after the injury, although it was a win, it was easy to think that the Pirates faced an uphill climb to the top of the league.
The Hart players and coaching staff never shared that view.
"Our locker room thought we could do it without her," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "Speaking highly of my team, I knew we had the talent in this room to do it. We played a lot of summer ball without her, (because) she had some nagging injuries in her ankle in the summer. I knew what I had in this team. Early on in the season...I told someone that our sixth player (Abby Hicks) would start on every other team in this conference, and now she's starting for us and has done a great job throughout the year."
Hovey naturally wanted to remain around the team, and she was. She went to practices as well as games, though she said she enjoyed games more because she can be more involved.
Hicks was the most direct beneficiary of Hovey's injury in terms of playing time, but other key players - veterans Aspen Boutell, Mariana VanAgtmael, Morgan Marvin and Audrey Aerts - all stepped into bigger roles as a result. Each one excelled, and Boutell, VanAgtmael and Marvin each earned all-WMC first team honors, with Hicks gaining honorable mention.
Oh, and there was the small matter of Jayd's younger sister, a precocious and tough freshman that shares her high talent level on the court, available too. Addi Hovey began asserting herself almost immediately when her sister's departure made her the team's top scorer. She had 19 points against Shelby the night her sister got hurt, and had eight or more in every game afterwards en route to first team all-WMC honors of her own. Most nights she hovered in the high teens in scoring.
"Losing Jayd was huge, but I knew what I had otherwise," Rosema said. "(Addi's) an amazing athlete, jumps out of the gym, but her second jump is just as quick."
Addi would certainly have preferred to have Jayd on the court with her more this season, but she said the firstborn Hovey's presence on the bench has been invaluable.
"It's great," Addi said. "It's really good...She just really cares (about) us, and wants us to get that win without her. She really wants to feel that."
Jayd betrayed no bitterness at the success her team had without her, either. She allowed that it was frustrating at times not being able to contribute to the team's success on the court, but she was also gratified that her teammates and coaches stepped up without that being possible.
"I saw Aspen step up, I saw (Addi) step up, I saw Morgan step up and lead," Jayd said. "Every single starter. I've seen Abby Hicks step up and fill a role that she was nervous about taking. It's been really cool to watch them grow. I think the support the coaches give them (is important) too. Not once did they act like we wouldn't be able to do it because I wasn't out there. I haven't felt ignored, but everything has been, 'They're counting us out because we don't have Jayd. Let's show them that's not a factor.' They haven't dwelled on me being gone."
She showed off some coaching chops of her own at times too, displaying a feel for what her teammates need that belies her young age. At times, she'd even cast her coach aside during a timeout because she sensed a teammate needed to hear from her first.
"Just a tremendous leader," Rosema said. "There are times where I want to stay something to Aspen or Addi during a timeout, and I hear, 'Coach, I've got this. She doesn't need you, she needs me. I've got this.' So that presence, (knowing) they need to hear it from a teammate and not a coach, is huge."
The fact that Jayd continued to command such respect months after she left the court as a player for the final time is hardly a surprise given all she accomplished in red and black; she led the team to three district titles and two regional semifinal victories in her three full seasons, and would've blown well past the 1,000-point mark for her career had it not been cut short. However, the fact that it almost went unsaid that her role would still be huge after her injury was no less appreciated because of it.
"I'm really thankful for the way the coaches have included me and given me such a big role in this program, even though it's not on the court," Jayd said. "I'll say it's a testament to how much the girls still want to include me too, still viewing me as a leader and someone who, they value my opinion and they'll come to me with questions, even though I'm not out there playing."