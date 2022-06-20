Hart track star Kellen Kimes still isn't done dominating the 2022 season, as he proved Sunday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore.
Competing in hammer throw - which is not an MHSAA event - Kimes set a new state record with a heave of 195-11.5, placing third at the national meet. Only Jeremiah Nubbe, from Washington (236-4), and Caden Hottman, from Oregon (204-10), topped Kimes' mark at the meet.
Kimes also competed in both shot put and discus at the national meet, but due to fouls was unable to register a mark in those events.