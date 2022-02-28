Hart junior track star Kellen Kimes made waves on the state level over the weekend, placing in the top six in three different events in the Michigan Indoor Track Series meet in Ypsilanti.
Kimes also qualified for a national indoor meet with his performance in the shot put, in which he took fourth place. His mark was 54-6 in that event.
In addition to the shot put, Kimes also earned second place in the weight throw, posting a mark of 66-2, and was third in discus, with a mark of 147-11.
Also for Hart in the MITS meet, freshman Jessica Jazwinski, who represented her track club Jazz Running, placed 10th in the 1,600-meter run, notching a time of 5:10.4. Brother Bobby, a seventh-grader, finished third in the middle-school 1,600 with a time of 4:54.2.