Hart junior-to-be Kellen Kimes had a terrific first varsity track season in 2021, placing fifth in the state in discus and tying for 12th in pole vault.
Imagine if he’d been able to practice.
Kimes couldn’t practice pole vault, his best event, the entire season because of shin splints that have persisted all year, and his coach and dad Ken Kimes said he didn’t even permit Kellen to go through warm-ups because of them, so the only times Kellen ever pole vaulted were in competition. An MRI revealed Kimes had a stress fracture at one point — likely taking place during basketball season, Ken said — which improved to a stress reaction over time because Kellen didn’t push too hard. His success in throws came about at least in part because they were an event that wouldn’t exacerbate his shin splints.
“At the very beginning of the year, I didn’t really think much about the throws, because I was really set on pole vault,” Kellen said. “But as soon as my shins started hurting and that started getting taken away, I started focusing more on throws.”
The unusual combo of being a state qualifier in a throwing event and in pole vault made for a tricky combination at the Division 3 state meet in June, one Ken prepared for by bringing walkie-talkies. The two events, which took place concurrently, are about a half-mile’s walk apart at Jenison High School, and Kellen decided to skip an attempt at 11-9 rather than dash back and forth between the two. That ultimately kept him from placing, since not trying counts as a failed attempt and those are used as tiebreakers if needed. Kimes’ final successful height, 12-3, landed two athletes ahead of him on the podium.
However, Kimes was all-state in discus, and he has excelled so much at throws that he has his eyes on breaking Hart’s school record in discus one day. His personal best is 143-1, achieved at the West Michigan Conference meet, and he has the Pirates’ record of 147-3 memorized. (The pole vault record of 13-4 is also in his sights; he did as well as 12-6 this year on three occasions.)
The shin splints likely have their roots in Kimes’ growth spurt late in middle school. Between eighth and ninth grade, Kimes grew three inches, he said, and also, more to the point, gained 50 pounds in that time. His body struggled with the adjustment to the extra weight, and since Kimes’ competitive drive kept him chasing after his three accomplished sisters on the track, the shin issues followed.
“We should’ve taken it easy,” Ken Kimes said. “I think that’s why he had his shin issues, because his body wasn’t used to that weight. I’m not a small person, and kellen’s probably going to take after me.”
Genetics has certainly contributed to Kimes’ success; Ken played tight end at Hope College, and Kellen’s older sisters Jozie, Ellianne and Andee have all had great success in track. (Ken said he’s coached all four of his kids at one point.)
Jozie, the oldest, competed for Division I Eastern Washington University as a heptathlete, Ellianne recently graduated from D-II Grand Valley State after an All-American career in pole vault, and Andee is currently on the Lakers’ team as a sprinter and hurdler.
An even bigger factor, though, has been Kimes’ tireless drive and determination to overcome any obstacle. His favorite athletic activity is lifting weights, and he consistently does so early in the morning, including this week in Washington state, where he and his dad are on a “working vacation,” Ken said, amidst a record heat wave in the region (temperatures have exceeded 110 degrees this week). The family lived in central Washington, where Ken was a painting contractor and still does summer work, for years before returning to Ken and Jordi Kimes’ West Michigan roots for family reasons after Jordi was diagnosed with breast cancer.
The cancer has not stopped Jordi from being her son’s biggest fan, however. Ken said Jordi made it to most of the Pirates’ events this season.
“The drugs are keeping it at bay, but it’s something in the back of all our minds,” Ken said. “You deal with the cards life throws at you, and he does really well.”
Kimes has become adept at overcoming obstacles. During elementary school, Kimes discovered he had alopecia when all his hair fell off. In itself, that wouldn’t have been an athletic problem — the condition, he said, does not affect him in any other way — but he is also a type 1 diabetic, a condition widely linked with alopecia. Because of that, Kellen and his dad have to regulate his blood sugar for his health’s sake and so that he can compete at top form.
“He’s the first person in our family to have either of those things,” Ken said. “He’s had multiple challenges through those.”
While there are challenges, Kimes also has some blessings, especially with regard to track. There are pole vault pits in the Kimes’ backyard, so Kellen, who’s been pole vaulting since he was six, was able to practice last year even though the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his freshman season. He’s also gotten help on his visits to Washington because one of Ken’s close friends from his time there is Jon Torrance, who won the 1987 Division II national championship in hammer throw at Central Washington and was also an All-American in discus. Torrance coaches Kellen in the throws, and Kellen is interested in competing in the hammer as well, although it’s not a MHSAA event.
“He’ll learn the technique of that for the indoor meets, and he’s got a good build for being a hammer thrower,” Ken said. “When we get back to Michigan, he’ll go to the Grand Valley track camp and concentrate on the throws there.”
Kimes will learn at that camp from Justin Scavarda, who just graduated from GVSU after becoming an All-American in discus himself and helping the Lakers win their first-ever national championship in outdoor track.
“He’s a great young guy and they have all the up-to-date technique things, and that’s what you need when it comes to the throws,” Ken said. “’This is how you move your feet, this is how you do this’. It usually starts with your footwork. I think he’ll grow a lot. When next year’s track season comes around, I think he’ll throw quite a bit further than this year.”
In the midst of all that, Kimes has sky-high goals. Ken said his son has aspirations to become a doctor, with the 4.0 grades to back them up.
Kellen’s bald head and tall, muscular frame cuts an intimidating figure, but he’s personable by nature. He said part of him probably is that way to compensate for his imposing physical stature, but it comes easy to him.
“Some people might be intimidated by it, but once they get to know me, they realize I don’t act like this mean tough guy,” Kellen said. “Sometimes, to fix that first impression, you have to act differently than what they first expect.”
While he’s practicing his throws, Kellen is resting his legs most of the summer in hopes that his shin splints will dissipate. He hopes to play football this fall after skipping last season because of them, and he could be an even bigger part of the Pirates’ basketball team next season after a strong sophomore year.
“I’m just excited about getting my shins back to normal, where I want them to be, so I can start working on things I want to work on, especially pole vault and getting the practice in like I have for years,” Kellen said. “I’m really just excited to fix my shins and see where I can go with that.”
No matter how much success Kimes has on the track, he’ll have a proud dad coaching him.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him and the way he handles himself,” Ken said. “His maturity level is (that of) an adult. He’s not a normal kid. He takes things as they come.
“It’s been a great year. Quality time you get to spend with your boy, coaching, it can’t be replaced by anything else in my opinion.”