Hesperia sent three of its five regional qualifiers to the state meet Saturday at the Division 4 tournament in Ithaca.
All three qualifiers were regional finalists, led by River Roberson, who earned the 135-pound regional title. Roberson had already dominated the district bracket and was equally impressive in the regional round, moving to 41-2 on the season. He scored a technical fall and a major decision in his first two rounds, then pinned Zeke Foster of Sandusky in the championship match.
Alex Sayer and Brandon Quinn each were second at 112 and 145 respectively. Sayer, who was the top seed coming in, rolled through his first two opponents by pin and technical fall but dropped his title match to settle for second place. Quinn, who's now 32-4 on the season, pinned each of his first two opponents before losing in the title match.
Stephen Priese and Skyler Stalbaum nearly joined their teammates at state but fell just short with blood-round defeats at 103 and 130 respectively.