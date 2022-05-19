Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader to Kent City that stretched from Saturday to Wednesday, 14-2 and 14-5.
The twinbill began Saturday before being postponed by rain; the teams completed the games Wednesday.
The Eagles led 6-0 in the third inning of the opener Saturday and scored multiple runs in five of their six trips to the plate. Travis Kurtz led the Panthers (6-16, 2-16 CSAA Silver) with two hits and an RBI.
Game two was played Wednesday, and Hesperia got off to a quick offensive start, trailing 5-4 after two innings. However, Kent City scored seven times in the third to grab control of the game. Kurtz and Blake Sayer each got two hits and scored twice. Hunter Billman pitched two innings and gave up one unearned run, striking out three.