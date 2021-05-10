LAKEVIEW — Hesperia was denied a chance to split with Central State Activities Association Silver foe Lakeview Friday when the Wildcats won game two via walk-off in extra innings, 8-7.
Lakeview had easily won game one, 9-1.
The second game only got to extras due to a four-run comeback by Hesperia (0-8, 0-4 CSAA Silver) in the seventh inning that tied the score at seven. However, after failing to score in the eighth, Hesperia allowed Lakeview to load the bases, and a hit-by-pitch brought in the winning run. Hunter Billman had a big offensive game in the nightcap, with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Braden Nielsen had two hits and two RBI.
Hesperia managed four hits in game one, but the Wildcats scored eight times over the course of the third and fourth innings to break a 1-1 tie. Billman had two hits in that game.