Hesperia lost a doubleheader to White Cloud Thursday to close Central State Activities Association Silver action, 8-2 and 8-7.
The Indians scored the winning run in the sixth inning of game two. Travis Kurtz and Alex Sayer each had two hits in the nightcap, including a double by Sayer. Hunter Billman and Sam Gager each drove in two runs.
White Cloud took control early in game one, scoring two times each in the first and third innings. Blake Sayer had two hits for the Panthers (6-22, 2-18 CSAA Silver). Billman and Gager each drove in a run. Blake Sayer pitched three solid innings of relief, allowing one hit and no earned runs.