HESPERIA — Hesperia received a gut check late in Monday's first game of a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader with rival Holton, but the Panthers were able to answer the call and earn their first league win of the season by a 6-5 score. Game two ended in an 11-11 tie after seven innings due to darkness.
The game was Hesperia's to win going into the bottom of the seventh inning, with a 6-2 lead. The Panthers (2-15, 1-11 CSAA Silver) quickly got two outs and were in position to finish things off easily with a pop-up to second base.
However, the pop-up was dropped, and suddenly the Red Devils had life. After that, Holton drew a couple of walks and took advantage of an error, and even dodged what should have been a game-ending pickoff play when Holton's runner slid in under the tag. The Red Devils loaded the bases and trailed by only one, and Hesperia coach Tony Grimard turned to Michael Norris for the final out with no margin for error.
Fortunately, Norris came out firing bullets and struck out the next Red Devil batter to secure the win, earning him hugs and congratulations.
Norris, along with Travis Kurtz, led the Hesperia offense, each collecting two hits. Kurtz drove in three runs. Hunter Billman had a strong start on the mound, firing 3 1/3 hitless innings and striking out three while walking three.
The Panthers showed some more gumption in game two, falling behind 9-0 before rallying. Hesperia stormed into an 11-10 lead in the sixth inning by scoring five times, but Holton was able to tie it back up again in the top of the seventh, preserving the draw.
Kohen Heckman, Braden Nielsen and Kurtz had two hits each in the nightcap for Hesperia. Kurtz scored three runs and Nielsen drove in three.