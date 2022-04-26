Hesperia took a lopsided loss to Morley-Stanwood 17-2 Tuesday in the first game of a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader. Results of the second game had not been reported at press time.
The games had been scheduled to be played at Hesperia (2-3, 0-3 CSAA Silver), but due to field conditions they were moved to Morley-Stanwood. The Panthers will switch home dates with the Mohawks later in the season.
The Mohawks scored 14 runs in the first two innings to take control of the game.
Travis Kurtz and Hunter Billman each had two hits in game one; both of Billman's hits were doubles. Billman drove in both Panther runs, and Kurtz scored both.