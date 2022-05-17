HESPERIA — Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader to rival Holton Monday, 12-4 and 6-3.
The Panthers (6-14, 2-14 CSAA Silver) fell behind early in game one, 5-0, but were trailing by just three in the fifth inning until the visiting Red Devils ripped off five runs. Travis Kurtz led Hesperia's offense with two hits and scored a run. Armando Escobedo threw 2 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run, striking out six.
Game two saw Hesperia come back from down 5-1 to get within two runs in the fifth, but Holton held on for the win. The Panthers had only five hits, led by Hunter Billman with two. He drove in two runs. Kohen Heckman pitched two innings of relief, allowing an unearned run and striking out two.