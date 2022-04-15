Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader to White Cloud Thursday by scores of 8-5 and 6-4.
The Panthers (2-2, 0-2 CSAA Silver) were plagued with miscues in the first game, making six errors as a team. Kohen Heckman didn't give up an earned run in four innings of work, striking out five. Hunter Billman had two hits and two RBI and Travis Kurtz had two hits and three runs.
Game two was cut to five innings due to darkness. Billman had the Panthers' biggest hit of the game, a two-run homer to centerfield. Heckman had a hit and an RBI. Armando Escobedo struck out seven on the mound.