HESPERIA — Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader to White Cloud Tuesday, 17-1 and 12-1.
Errors were the main culprit in the Panther defeats. Hesperia made nine errors in the opening game and five in the nightcap.
"Our guys are working really hard in practice and are making big gains," Hesperia coach Tony Grimard said. "But we still have some things to learn about playing winning baseball. We are still making too many errors to win games, but we are continuing to work hard and we are continuing to improve."
Travis Kurtz had Hesperia's lone RBI in game one, scoring Alex Sayer. The Panthers had three hits in the game. Only four of Hesperia's 11 runs given up were earned.
In game two, River Montague led the Panther offense with a pair of hits. Hunter Billman struck out four in 3 1/3 innings on the mound.