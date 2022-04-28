Hesperia split a doubleheader with Central State Activities Association Silver foe Lakeview Wednesday, winning 9-7 before losing a 15-0 game in the nightcap.
The opener was a thriller, as the Panthers (3-5, 1-5 CSAA Silver) rallied from a 5-1 deficit going into the fourth inning by scoring eight runs over the next three.Travis Kurtz and Hunter Billman led the way with three hits and two runs each and combined for three RBI. Alex Sayer had two hits and two RBI. Sam Gager threw four no-hit innings in relief to get the win.
In game two, things got out of hand when the Wildcats scored seven times in the fourth inning. The Panthers committed four errors and walked eight Lakeview batters. Billman had a double and Blake Sayer and Armando Escobedo each managed a hit.