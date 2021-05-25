HESPERIA — Hesperia continues to play in competitive games, but the Panthers have rarely been able to take the final step of winning those games. Such was the case again Monday as they surrendered a late lead in game one of a doubleheader against Kent City and lost 10-7 en route to a sweep.
The Panthers led 7-1 after five innings, having scored in four of the five frames. From there, though, the Eagles clawed back, scoring twice in the sixth inning and piling up seven runs in the seventh to steal the win. A couple of untimely errors and some walks helped doom Hesperia during the comeback.
Armando Escobedo, Travis Kurtz, Hunter Billman and Michael Norris each had two hits in the opener, and Kurtz pitched four-plus innings, striking out four and leaving with a four-run lead.
In game two, several Eagle pitchers combined to no-hit Hesperia, and the Panthers made seven errors in a 10-0 loss in six innings.