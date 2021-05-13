WHITE CLOUD — Hesperia came achingly close to its first league win of the season Wednesday, but three seventh-inning runs by White Cloud stole the victory away to complete a doubleheader sweep by the Indians, 15-14. White Cloud won 5-1 in the opener.
The nightcap delivered the drama, though, with nine straight half-innings resulting un runs, seven of them multiple-run innings. The Panthers (1-15, 0-12 Central State Activities Association Silver) trailed 6-1 after three but stormed back to tie it in the fourth, then grabbed the lead in the fifth. They led 14-9 before the Indians rallied with three runs in each of the final two frames.
Defensive struggles on each side contributed to the high scores, as the Indians committed 10 errors in the game and Hesperia was charged with five.
Hunter Billman and Braden Nielsen each had three hits for the Panthers, and Nielsen drove in three runs. Logan Hernandez had two hits and two RBI and Travis Kurtz also drove in two runs.
In game one, Hesperia was held to two hits, one each by River Montague and Travis Kurtz, by a strong effort from White Cloud hurler Mason Ruether. The Tribe scored all five of their runs in the third inning. Hunter Billman and Alex Sayer pitched the game, each striking out two.