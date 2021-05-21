MORLEY — Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader to Morley-Stanwood Wednesday by scores of 15-4 and 9-0.
The Panthers went ahead in the first inning of game one, but allowed six runs in each of the Mohawks' first two turns at bat. They made six errors in the field. Braden Nielsen and Travis Kurtz each drove in two runs for Hesperia.
Hesperia was held to two hits by Morley hurler Zade Garrett in the game-two loss. Armando Escobedo pitched three innings in the game and struck out three.