Hesperia came tantalizingly close to pulling a spectacular upset in the district semifinals Saturday, falling 1-0 to eventual champion Montague in a very well-played game.
Kohen Heckman pitched an excellent game for the Panthers, allowing only four hits and three walks in the defeat. Hesperia also had its best defensive game of the season, not making any errors in the field.
Panther hitters managed three hits against Wildcat starter Owen Petersen, one each by Deegan Klaus, Hunter Billman and Travis Kurtz.
Hesperia had two men in scoring position with two out in the final inning before Montague reliever Colton Blankstrom came on and got a strikeout to end the game.
"I know (the Panthers) are disappointed, but (they should) keep (their) heads held high," Hesperia athletic director Tony Grimard said in a message on the school's Facebook page.