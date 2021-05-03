MUSKEGON — After over two weeks out of action due to a COVID-19 pause, Hesperia finally returned to the diamond Friday night, competing at Marsh Field against Holton. The Red Devils won a doubleheader, 9-7 and 10-0.
Marsh Field has been hosting Friday night games all season between local high schools.
Defensive miscues - Hesperia had five errors - enabled Holton to take early control of game one of the doubleheader. The Red Devils had three runs in the first inning and six in the third. However, Armando Escobedo took the ball for the final three innings and shut out Holton over that span, and the Panthers rallied with two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth before falling short.
Escobedo had two hits to lead Hesperia's offense, and Alex Sayer drove in two runs. Hunter Gudyka scored twice.
In game two, Holton took advantage of a slew of walks to score 10 times on only eight hits. The Panther offense managed just two hits of their own, one each by Sayer and Travis Kurtz.