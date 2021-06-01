HESPERIA — Hesperia hasn’t always had the best time this year, but the Panthers certainly ended their home schedule on a high note Tuesday, clobbering Lakeview 16-1 by mercy rule in game two of a doubleheader.
The Panthers, who dropped game one 7-0, were playing their last make-up game of Central State Activities Association Silver play after missing some early games due to positive coronavirus cases within the program.
Perhaps just as impressive as Hesperia’s win was the method it employed to get many of its runs — patience at the plate. The Panthers drew 10 walks in the three innings played, including seven in the third inning alone.
For a team that has now won three games all season, the willingness not to force things and let the game come to them displayed maturity.
It’s that kind of quality that has pushed Hesperia from a team that was losing its first two games of the season by a combined 31-0 (albeit against powerhouse programs North Muskegon and Muskegon Catholic) to a team that somewhat regularly plays competitive games even against the better teams on its schedule.
“Even in games we’ve lost, we’ve gone from getting blown out to competitively losing to actually getting some heartbreakers,” Hesperia coach Tony Grimard said. “We had White Cloud beat (the Indians scored three times in the final inning of a 15-14 comeback), and they’re the league champs. We lost to Kent City in the bottom of the seventh inning (10-7, after holding a 7-1 lead). That’s telling me we can play with these guys. We just don’t have the consistency to do it (all the time) yet. But it’s coming.”
Hesperia got five hits in the game, taking advantage of the charity of the Wildcat pitchers, a few errors and timely baserunning. A Hunter Billman sacrifice fly got the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first inning, followed by a run-scoring groundout by Braden Nielsen. Bases-loaded free passes to Alex Sayer and Billman (the latter a hit batter) pushed the lead out to 4-1.
The third inning is where it got out of hand for Lakeview, which at one point walked or plunked seven consecutive Hesperia batters across three different pitchers. Wild pitches and passed balls added three more runs in that span before Sayer ended things with a RBI bloop single.
Armando Escobedo pitched all three innings of game two, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk while inducing a lot of weak contact.
In game one of the twinbill, Hesperia was shut down by Lakeview’s Bodie Bigler, managing a seventh-inning hit to avert getting no-hit by the Wildcat hurler twice in the same season.
Grimard said his team has continued to work hard throughout the season, which to him means it’s been a success. The Panthers face a tall task in their first district game against West Michigan Conference co-champion Montague, but Grimard invoked the memory of the 2007 Hesperia team that won just five regular-season games before claiming a district title in a postgame address to his team.
“We’ll roll the dice and see what happens on Saturday,” Grimard said. “Stranger things have happened. I’m not Joe Namath-ing a win by any means, but I hope we play well, and if we get beat by a better team, it’d be nice to end the season (playing well).”