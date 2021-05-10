HESPERIA — Hesperia earned its first win of the season Saturday at its home tournament, advancing to the finals before falling to Ravenna.
The Panthers beat Manistee in their opening game, 5-1, behind excellent pitching from Travis Kurtz. Kurtz struck out six and allowed only two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Hesperia took advantage of five Chippewa errors, and Armando Escobedo led the offense with two hits and two runs scored. Kurtz also had two hits, and River Montague and Hunter Billman each drove in a run.
Hesperia scored the first run of the game against Ravenna, but was silenced from there as the Bulldogs took the lead in the bottom of the first inning and went on to the win, 8-1. Braden Nielsen had Hesperia's only hit of the game. Escobedo allowed only four hits in his four innings pitched, fanning two.