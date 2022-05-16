Hesperia split its Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader with Morley-Stanwood Friday, losing game one 6-4 before coming back for a 12-9 win in the nightcap.
The Mohawks broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run sixth inning in the opener, earning the win. Hunter Billman got three hits for Hesperia. Kohen Heckman pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and striking out six.
Hesperia's bats were on fire in the second game, as the Panthers (6-12, 2-12 CSAA Silver) scored in five of its six innings at bat, including six runs in the fifth to grab an 11-7 lead. Travis Kurtz starred with four hits, coming a home run shy of the cycle, and he drove in three runs and scored three more. Armando Escobedo, Blake Sayer and Sam Gager each got two hits, and Billman drove in two runs.