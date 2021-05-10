KENT CITY — Hesperia struggled mightily on defense Monday in a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader loss at Kent City, 16-1 and 13-2.
The Panthers (1-13, 0-10 CSAA Silver) committed 14 errors between the two games, eight in the opener and six in game two. It made life difficult on the Panther pitchers, who gave up a slew of unearned runs.
In game one, Michael Norris pitched well, allowing four hits and one earned run in 2 1/3 innings, but the errors helped the Eagles dominate the game. Hesperia had only two hits, and Hunter Gudyka scored a first-inning run after drawing a walk.
Game two saw the errors become an issue once again, although Kent City did a little more of its own work offensively this time. River Montague and Alex Sayer each had a hit and scored a run in the game.