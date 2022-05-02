Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association doubleheader at Holton Friday, 10-0 and 5-2.
The Panther bats were quiet in the sweep, totaling six hits in the two games. Hesperia had six errors in the field in the opener, helping fuel the Red Devil offense to nine runs in the first three innings.
Travis Kurtz led Hesperia (3-7, 1-7 CSAA Silver) with a double in game one. In the second game, Hesperia managed four hits. Ethan O'Neil got a hit and walked twice, and Armando Escobedo had a hit and drove in a run. The Panthers scored twice in the fourth to tie the game up before Holton responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Kurtz pitched two hitless innings, striking out two.