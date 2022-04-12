Hesperia swept Chippewa Hills to open its baseball season Tuesday, earning wins by scores of 8-4 and 17-5.
The Panther bats were strong in both games. In the opener, Travis Kurtz had two extra-base hits and drove in two runs, and Blake Sayer also got two hits. Kohen Heckman and Hunter Billman each plated a pair of runs.
Game two lasted just three innings before being called. Armando Escobedo led the way with three hits and four RBI, but all the Panthers got involved as the team got 14 hits altogether.