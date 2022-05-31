Hesperia's pitchers dominated Friday's doubleheader against Mason County Eastern, earning a sweep, 2-0 and 12-1.
Armando Escobedo pitched all six innings of the opening game, allowing only two hits and striking out eight with one walk. Escobedo was also one of seven Panthers to get a hit each. Travis Kurtz and Hunter Billman each had an RBI in the fifth inning to make the difference in the game.
Kurtz took the ball in game two and shut down the Cardinals, allowing only one hit and an unearned run. He struck out five and walked one. Sam Gager highlighted Hesperia's offense, blasting a grand slam home run in the fifth to propel the Panthers (8-22) to the mercy-rule win. He drove in five runs in all. Escobedo scored four runs and stole five bases.
"Our pitching was great today," Hesperia coach Austin Balkema said. "Armando and Travis kept guys off the bases and our defense made all the routine plays."