Hesperia lost a tough second game by a walk-off in Tuesday's doubleheader loss to Central State Activities Association Silver foe Kent City, 5-4. The Eagles won game one, 11-1.
The Eagles won the nightcap when Kyler Larson, who had already tripled home the tying run, scored the winning run on an error. It was a tough-luck finish to the game for Travis Kurtz on the mound after he had pitched four shutout innings leading up to the seventh inning, giving his team (5-11, 1-11 CSAA Silver) a chance to steal the win.
Kurtz also had two hits and three runs scored in the game. Hunter Billman also had two hits.
In game one, Kent City ripped off nine runs in the first three innings to take control. Blake Sayer had Hesperia's only hit, and Skyler Stalbaum scored the Panthers' run.