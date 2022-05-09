Hesperia rallied past Manistee, 6-5, in a dramatic championship game of Saturday's Ken Smith Memorial Wood-Bat Tournament to bring home the event's title.
Hesperia defeated Shelby 12-1 in the first game of the day. The Tigers rebounded to beat Grant 6-1 in their consolation game.
The Panthers (5-9) fell behind 5-0 in the title game after consecutive multi-run innings by Manistee left them behind going to the bottom of the fifth. Hesperia quickly answered, though, with four runs in the fifth, and in the seventh the rally was completed when Sam Gager lashed a game-winning line shot to left field.
Travis Kurtz led Hesperia in the finals, getting three hits, including two doubles. He drove in two runs and scored two more. Kohen Heckman added two hits. Hunter Billman got the win in relief, throwing two shutout innings.
Against Shelby earlier in the day, the Panthers broke open a 2-1 game with four runs in the third inning and six more in the fifth. Kurtz, Billman, Alex Sayer and Anderson Boes led the Panther bats with two hits apiece, and Billman drove in two runs. Sayer and Kurtz scored three times each. Kurtz dominated on the hill, allowing only one hit and no earned runs.
Shelby (4-5) rode a good outing by pitcher Joseph Hayes to a consolation win. Hayes allowed four hits and only walked one in five innings to get the win. He also had a two-run double to spark the Shelby offense. Trey Waller and Travis Boughan each hit a run-scoring single.
"In the first game we struggled on defense and couldn't get anything going offensively," Shelby coach Brian Wright said. "In game two we had only one error, excellent pitching from Joseph Hayes and had many big hits from many players."