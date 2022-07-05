Hesperia’s basketball programs will hold a youth camp next week to enable aspiring Panthers to work on their skills.
The camp, which will take place in the Hesperia middle and high school gyms, is open to players entering kindergarten through eighth grades and is scheduled for July 11-14, with sessions in the morning and early afternoon.
Emphasis of the camps will be on skill development, including ballhandling, shooting, defensive positioning and intangibles like thinking the game and leadership concepts.
Sessions each day of the camp will be from 9 to 10 a.m. for kindergarteners through second grade, 10:30 a.m. to noon for third through fifth grade, and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for sixth through eighth grade.
Registration for the camp is $20 if completed before July 11 and $30 after. Checks are payable to Hesperia schools. Registration information is available on the Hesperia High School Panther Athletics Facebook group page.