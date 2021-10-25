Hesperia's boys took 16th place Saturday at the Chippewa Hills Invitational, led by sophomore Stephen Priese.
Priese paced the Panthers with a 62nd-place finish in the race, with a time of 19:53.2. Andrew Sherburn took 110th place (23:00.4), and Ben Hasty was 117th (23:56.0). Ethan O'Neil was 120th (24:01.8) and Lewis Hasty rounded out the scoring in 130th (34:16.0).
Three Panther girls finished: Taylor Stapel was 83rd (26:42.8), Kaylyn Hasty was 112th (34:40.6) and Abbigayle Hasty was 113th (35:12.6).