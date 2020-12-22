Hesperia’s boys basketball team had a rough 2019-20 under first-year coach Andrew Worcester, not winning a game. However, Worcester consistently praised his team’s effort that year, and he hopes with some more hard work, things will improve this season, whenever it begins.
Of course, the Panthers being an inexperienced and young team, they needed the off-season of work that was largely taken away from them by COVID-19, maybe as much as any team. That creates an uphill climb, but Worcester remains hopeful.
“Physically it is challenging to maintain peak physical conditioning through messaging or video,” Worcester said. “Many of the kids live in rural areas and can’t connect or have no service. This applies a unique approach of multifaceted communications that comes with the feeling of having no control or consistency. Many kids don’t have proper equipment such as a ball or a hoop to train with. So you can say it is rather difficult to coach through a phone or device. But I have never backed down from a challenge and don’t plan to do so now.”
Hesperia will bring back senior River Montague, the team’s top returning scorer. He came on strong at the end of last season and should take a big step forward. Hunter Gudyka and Allistir Arnold are the team’s other two returning seniors, and each will provide hustle and defense; Gudyka is a capable perimeter shooter as well, and with an 11-point performance against Morley-Stanwood, he’s one of two returning Panthers who had a double-digit scoring game last season.
Junior Riley Taylor could be a breakout player. He performed solidly in the team’s district game against Pine River, scoring a team-high 11 points.
Sophomore Armando Escobedo is back and brings speed and athleticism to the team. He shared the point guard position with now-graduated Joao Lima last season and will be looked to as a creator and ballhandler more often this year; Worcester said he’s also improved his shooting. Maddox Mosely, another sophomore, brings an inside presence and some much-needed height to the team after the graduation losses of two of the team’s top forwards, Logan Balkema and Kaiden Robbins.
“Each of these guys bring a unique skill set to the table,” Worcester said. “Although they don’t replace the seniors from last year, I believe they have what it takes to get us points on the board and defense needed to win games.”
Montague and Gudyka in particular are expected to be team leaders. Worcester said that Gudyka was a vocal on-court presence last season and should be so again, while Montague has spearheaded the team in the COVID-affected off-season.
“I have explained to our guys that leadership does not have a rank,” Worcester said. “Rather, it is a choice the individual has to make and it does not matter if they are a senior or a freshman. Leadership will be determined by their actions and communication off the court and on the court.”
The Panthers hope to take some teams by surprise. Worcester knows opponents may expect to roll past the Panthers this year and would love to turn that expectation on its head with a winning season.
“Our goals include executing our game plan, reducing turnovers and winning the winnable games,” Worcester said. “A successful season includes a winning season, competing and winning in conference play, and going into districts being in the conversation of competing and winning a district championship. We will take it possession by possession and game by game, but that’s our goal and vision.”