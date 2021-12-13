A slow start doomed Hesperia Friday in its Central State Activities Association Silver opener against White Cloud, and the Panthers lost 65-26.
Hesperia trailed 22-4 after a quarter and 42-11 at halftime.
Coach Andrew Worcester said his team entered the game with a plan to combat the Indians' zone press defense, but couldn't make it work.
"We failed to make appropriate adjustments (of our own) on defense," Worcester said. "Offensively, we picked it up in the second half, but it was not enough to make up the difference."
Maddox Mosley led the Panthers (1-1, 0-1 CSAA Silver) with nine points. Taylor Bode had 17 for White Cloud.