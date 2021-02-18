HESPERIA — Hesperia lost a game to Muskegon Catholic Wednesday night, 64-22, but coach Andrew Worcester saw a glimmer of promise in the defeat.
That glimmer came not in the late stages of the game, with the contest long decided, but right away. Hesperia played a solid offensive first quarter and trailed by just two, 16-14, at the end of it.
Things got away from the Panthers in the second quarter, where the Crusaders ripped off a 20-2 run and never looked back. But the first quarter represented a real building block.
"Our guys started off with the best offense and defense that I have seen all season," Worcester said. "Turnovers in the second quarter and the duration of the game plagued our offense and second chance points for Muskegon Catholic hurt our defense. Overall, I believe our team has realized their capabilities and I look forward to more improvements."
Maddox Mosley led Hesperia with seven points in the game.