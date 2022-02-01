Hesperia lost a non-conference game to Mason County Eastern Monday night, 76-33.
MCE had only five available players, but had too much offense for the Panthers. The Shoup brothers, Eli and Clay, combined for 51 points on the night.
Ian Fox and Ethan O'Neal had eight points each to lead the Panthers (1-10).
HESPERIA (33) Gould 1 0-0 2, Escobedo 1 0-0 2, Glenn 2 1-5 5, Fox 3 0-0 8, McKinnon 1 1-2 3, O’Neal 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 2-4 33.
MASON CO. EASTERN (76) C. Shoup 9 0-0 20, Wing 3 1-5 8, Drake 1 0-0 2, E. Shoup 12 7-9 31. Crawford 5 2-2 15. Totals 30 10-16 76.
Hesperia........... 5 6 12 10 — 33
M.C. Eastern....20 20 20 16 — 76
Three-point goals — Hesperia 3 (Mosley, Fox 2), Mason Co. Eastern 6 (C. Shoup 2, Wing, Crawford 3). Total fouls — Hesperia 11, Mason Co. Eastern 6. JV score — Hesperia 52, Mason County Eastern 25.