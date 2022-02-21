Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver battle at Morley-Stanwood Friday night, 53-17.
The Panthers (1-14, 0-9 CSAA Silver) were in the game early with defense, trailing only 6-2 after a quarter. However, their offense couldn't get going, and eventually the Mohawks broke through.
"We will continue to play hard and develop as a team moving forward," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "We have a few tough games left and we look to use these games to improve in all areas."
Panthers' statistics from the game were not available.