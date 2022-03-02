Hesperia struggled to get much going Tuesday night in a 61-25 loss to Baldwin.
The Panthers (1-17) trailed 31-6 at halftime, and it got worse in the third quarter as Baldwin overwhelmed Hesperia with a 27-9 scoring barrage.
"Tonight’s game was overall ugly on all ends of the court," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Shot opportunities were there but we could not capitalize on our opportunities. We did not do a great job of slowing Baldwin’s transition offense down."
Maddox Mosley led Hesperia with 11 points in the game.