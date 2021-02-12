HESPERIA — Hesperia had a tough time against one of the Central State Activities Association Silver's top teams, Kent City, Friday night, losing 78-17.
The Panthers (0-2, 0-2 CSAA Silver) were down 43-7 at halftime. Coach Andrew Worcester said he felt the team played better in the second half.
"Our team is struggling to get our offense going," Worcester said. "In the second half tonight, some of our guys began to gain their confidence."
Riley Taylor had six points to lead the Panthers. Hesperia will next face county foe Walkerville on Monday.