Hesperia tried but could not slow down the Kent City tsunami Friday night in Central State Activities Association Silver play, taking a 72-18 defeat.
The Panthers (1-4, 1-3 CSAA Silver) surrendered 22 points in each of the first two quarters and were unable to keep up with the high-powered Eagles.
"Kent City did a great job scoring on all levels tonight," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Rebounds and perimeter defense hurt us tonight. Kent City hit nine threes. What I can say is that I was happy with our guys' attitude and willingness to give 100 percent."
Maddox Mosley led all scorers with 12 points in the game.