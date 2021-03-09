HESPERIA — Hesperia's last regular-season win came in 2017-18, but the bright side for the Panthers is that their flashes of good play, once few and far between, are coming more often.
Monday saw Hesperia play well for an entire eight-minute quarter, outscoring Lakeview in the second on the way to dropping a 64-39 Central State Activities Association Silver game.
After falling behind big early in the game, 23-5, the Panthers (0-10, 0-6 CSAA Silver) performed far better in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 13-8. Hesperia hung in the game into the third quarter before Lakeview pulled away by getting to the basket at will.
"We emphasize possession by possession," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "We're trying to win possession by possession, versus quarter by quarter or game by game, just so I can get them kind of honed in on what's going on right then. For these guys, it's hard work, effort, going for the ball. Kile Pomeroy does a really good job of displaying that effort I want, and I'm trying to get the rest of the team to match that."
Pomeroy only had four points, but made his presence felt all night by playing hard on defense, pursuing loose balls and trying to make things happen. He and Maddox Mosley spearheaded an 8-0 run early in the second quarter that put Hesperia back into the game.
Unfortunately, the Panthers couldn't keep Lakeview from attacking the basket in the second half, and the visiting Wildcats were able to get several easy layups through the Hesperia defense. Some of that, Worcester said, was effort not being where he wanted, but some of it is also that the Panthers just haven't played enough basketball to innately know how to defend. He switched from a zone defense to man-to-man Monday just because the team wasn't getting into position to get rebounds in the zone.
"Doing the 2-3, we had a lot of guys under there and I thought they were questioning themselves on who was supposed to get the ball," Worcester said. "It reduced stress boxing out, but with this group, it's a matter of not being fundamentally sound about how to slide on defense and have that help side. I really took an opportunity to try to get these guys in a situation where they're one-on-one with their guys and have a better opportunity to have the rebound."
One season-long bright spot has been the development of the sophomore Mosley. More so than any other Panther, Mosley looks comfortable with the ball in his hands and is able to move through a defense and get to the basket. He led the team with 13 points, including six in that second quarter. Worcester said he hopes to get Mosley to tap into his natural ability even more rather than taking too many jump shots.
"He is literally our offense," Worcester said. "He brings a lot to the table...He is smooth. He gets to the rim. But he's a sophomore, so he has that sophomore mentality right now. Working with him, getting him to be more aggressive and getting to the bucket and not settling for threes is the hardest thing right now."
Another bright spot is breaking the press. Hesperia has improved in that area, with what Worcester calls a "unique" approach involving several passes in the backcourt when necessary. But it's largely worked, and the Panthers are able to get into their offense more now than they were earlier this season.
Building an aggressive mentality is a common refrain for Hesperia. The Panthers were tentative at times against Lakeview; Worcester said he pushed getting to the basket rather than passing the ball around the perimeter, which kept them from getting to the free throw line.
"What we've worked on is our philosophy, which is a hardworking team," Worcester said. "It actually showed in the second (quarter), where we'd improved offensively in wanting to be a little more aggressive and getting to the rim and getting up shots."
LAKEVIEW (64) Clemence 6 1-4 15, Simon 10 2-4 24 Krantz 4 2-2 10, Magnuson 2 1-1 5, Vining 1 2-2 4, Veenema 0 0-2 0, Syrjala 2 0-2 4, Parker 0 2-6 2. Totals 23 10-23 64.
HESPERIA (39) Escobedo 0 1-2 1, Mosley 6 0-0 13, Pomeroy 2 0-0 4, Prado 0 1-2 1, Gudyka 4 0-0 10, Taylor 4 0-2 8, Hernandez 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 2-8 39.
Lakeview....23 8 20 13 — 64
Hesperia.... 5 13 11 10 — 39
Three-point goals — Lakeview 4 (Clemence 2, Simon 2), Hesperia. 3 (Mosley, Gudyka 2). Total fouls — Lakeview 10, Hesperia 18.