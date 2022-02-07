Hesperia's second-quarter struggles were the difference Friday night as the Panthers suffered a tough 44-35 defeat to Lakeview in Central State Activities Association Silver play.
The Panthers (1-11, 0-7 CSAA Silver) were shut out in the second quarter, 15-0, allowing Lakeview to take a 27-10 halftime lead. Hesperia finished strong, outscoring the Wildcats 15-8 in the fourth quarter.
"Tonight we made improvements on the defensive end," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "However, offensively we were flat. We had shot opportunities but we couldn’t get any to fall. (In) the second and third quarter we spent a lot of time trying to shoot perimeter shots instead of driving and playmaking."
Maddox Mosley led all scorers with 18 points for Hesperia.