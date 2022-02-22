Hesperia lost to Calvary Christian Tuesday night in non-conference play, 75-31.
The Panthers' leading scorer was freshman Ian Fox, who scored 10 points. However, Hesperia (1-15) couldn't stop the Eagle offense, which scored 22 points or more in each of the first three quarters. Bradley Richards scored 27 points to lead Calvary.
"Tough game tonight," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "However, I am proud of the improvements we made tonight offensively and defensively. A lot of the effort from the young guys on both ends of the court shows a glimpse of Hesperia’s future."