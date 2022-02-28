Hesperia's slow offensive start doomed the Panthers Friday night in a 56-28 loss to Holton to close Central State Activities Association Silver play.
"Holton came out strong offensively and defensively as we expected," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "We knew it would be a tough game, but I felt our guys gave it their all for their last home game of the season."
Holton led 24-3 after a quarter. The Panthers (1-16, 0-10 CSAA Silver) performed better on both ends of the court the rest of the game.
Hesperia's two freshmen, Ian Fox and Ethan O'Neal, continued to lead the offense, combining for 17 points (10 by Fox).